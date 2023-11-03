Hartlepool United confirm 25-year-old midfielder has left the club
Oliver Finney has left Hartlepool United, the club has confirmed.
By Joe Ramage
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 10:38 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Nov 2023, 10:38 GMT
Hartlepool released a short statement on Thursday regarding the midfielder and his exit from the club.
The statement read: “Hartlepool United can today confirm that Oliver Finney has left the club.”
Finney joined Hartlepool in January 2023 from Crewe Alexandra and made 20 appearances for the club.
Finney, 25, has been charged with an allegation of rape by Cheshire Police and is due to be appear at Crewe Magistrates Court later this month.