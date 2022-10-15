Keith Curle has wasted little time in throwing his new signing into action after the 33-year-old free agent was confirmed by the club on Thursday.

Robinson will make his first league appearance since March when featuring for Bradford City against Swindon Town when partnering Josh Umerah in the Pools attack.

Robinson has scored over 100 goals in his career with interim boss Curle hoping he can bring that pedigree to his struggling side.

Theo Robinson makes his Hartlepool United debut at Harrogate Town. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

“Theo is a player who’s been brought in to do a job,” said Curle.

“For us to win games we need goals. The lad has got a proven record of being a centre-forward in lots of divisions.

“He understands the game and he can help the other forward players who are here. When you look at Josh, Jack Hamilton, he’s played with Cookey at Bradford as well, so there’s potential combinations there.

“It’s a good opportunity for ourselves. The lad is fit, he’s kept himself in good shape, and he’s still got a hunger and a desire about him.”

Jamie Sterry returns for Hartlepool United at Harrogate Town. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Robinson is joined in the starting line-up alongside the welcome return of full-back Jamie Sterry.

Sterry has been struggling with a reported back issue since Pools’ Papa Johns Trophy stalemate with Morecambe last month but starts in place of Reghan Tumilty at the Envirovent Stadium as one of four changes from the defeat against Carlisle United.

Mark Shelton and Brody Paterson complete the changes for Curle’s side as Wes McDonald and Clarke Oduour both drop out of the starting XI while Jack Hamilton is sidelined.

Joe Grey and Mikael Ndjoli continue on the substitutes bench.

Walsall loan defender Rollin Menayese continues to miss out after picking up an ankle injury in the win over Doncaster Rovers.

Mouhamed Niang also misses out after completing his concussion protocol for the injury which forced him off in the second half of the draw with Gillingham last month.

And here is how Hartlepool line-up to face Harrogate.

Hartlepool United XI: Killip, Sterry, Murray, Lacey, Ferguson, Paterson, Sylla, Shelton, Crawford, Umerah, Robinson