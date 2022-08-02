Carver has spent less than seven months at the Suit Direct Stadium after being signed by former manager Graeme Lee in the January transfer window from National League North side Southport for an undisclosed fee.

Carver made his debut for Pools in the 2-0 defeat at Bristol Rovers before picking up an injury three days later in the draw at Carlisle United.

The 28-year-old struggled to regain his match sharpness and was in and out of Lee’s side for the remainder of the campaign upon his return as Pools’ season began to fizzle out.

Marcus Carver has left Hartlepool United to join Scunthorpe United. Picture by FRANK REID

Carver had hoped a successful pre-season campaign would help to launch his Pools career, but the striker tested positive for COVID-19 which would rule him out of the warm weather training camp in Portugal.

The striker started both games against non-league duo Billingham Synthonia and Marske United, scoring twice in the 6-0 win over Billingham, before picking up a thigh injury ahead of the friendly with Lincoln City at the Suit Direct Stadium, an injury which also kept him out of the opening day defeat at Walsall.

And Carver has now followed full-back Reagan Ogle to the National League club after the Iron agreed an undisclosed fee with Pools.

Carver made 18 appearances for Pools but did not manage to register a goal in that time.