Hartlepool United confirm double signing ahead of the new season

Hartlepool United boss Dave Challinor.

Forward Mark Cullen joins newly promoted Pools after recently leaving Port Vale while defender Jake Lawlor has also signed.

Cullen, 29, played for both Newcastle United and Hull City during his youth career and has more recently Luton Town, Blackpool and Port Vale.

Dave Challinor said: “Cullen is an experienced forward, a finisher, if you get him in the right areas he will be a great asset to the team.

“He is one we have obviously looked at for a while, featuring in pre-season.

"Cullen is currently still recovering from the injury he sustained against Spennymoor and hopefully, we have a clear indication of how long that will be for him in the next coming days.”

Cullen added: “I know the Pools fans are passionate, I know they get right behind the team so it is an exciting move for me and I can’t wait to get properly started.

“I have obviously been around the squad for a good few weeks now. They are a great set of lads and everyone is eager and hungry for the new season.”

Meanwhile, Lawlor, 30, joins Pools after recently leaving Harrogate Town.

The 30-year-old started his career with Ossett Town before a spell at Harrogate Railway

The six-foot-four centre half joined up with Pools manager Dave Challinor at AFC Fylde on loan in February 2018, before a short stint at Salford City during Summer 2018 preceded his arrival at Wrexham AFC.

After spending two seasons with Wrexham, Lawlor signed for Harrogate Town and went on to make 17 appearances last season.

Challinor said: “Jake is someone I’ve worked with before, he has EFL experience and ticks boxes in terms of the different positions he can play.

“Jake will be a great asset to the squad and I believe we can continue to improve him in those different positions.”

Lawlor added: “I know the Pools fans are passionate, I know they get right behind the team so it is an exciting move for me, and I can’t wait to get properly started.