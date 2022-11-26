Keith Curle has made a move to bring in emergency cover in goal after an injury picked up by No.1 Ben Killip in the week with backup goalkeeper, and goalkeeping coach, Kyle Letheren also understood to have picked up an injury.

Meanwhile, young goalkeeper Patrick Boyes remains out on loan in the Northern Premier League having recently completed a move to Stockton Town.

Cairns, 29, started his career with Leeds United before going on to have spells with the likes of Barrow, Chesterfield and Rotherham United before joining Fleetwood in 2016 where he has made well over 200 appearances.

Alex Cairns has joined Hartlepool United on an emergency loan deal (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Cairns is expected to go straight into the Hartlepool squad for their FA Cup second round tie with Harrogate Town at the Suit Direct Stadium.