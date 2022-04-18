Hartlepool United confirm Graeme Lee to miss Rochdale game
Hartlepool United have confirmed Graeme Lee has tested positive for Covid and will miss the game at Rochdale this afternoon.
Monday, 18th April 2022, 1:27 pm
Pools head to Dale for the League Two clash on Easter Monday.
Assistant boss Michael Nelson will take charge.
Pools tweeted: “We can confirm that Graeme Lee has tested positive for COVID and will miss today’s fixture at Rochdale.
“Michael Nelson will take over first team duties.
“Speedy recovery, Gaffer.”