News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Hartlepool United confirm Josh Umerah decision at Doncaster Rovers

Hartlepool United have confirmed striker Josh Umerah has dropped to the bench to face Doncaster Rovers having been battling illness this week.

By Joe Ramage
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 4th Feb 2023, 2:22pm
Josh Umerah is on the bench for Hartlepool United against Doncaster Rovers having struggled with illness. (Credit: Tom West | MI News)
Josh Umerah is on the bench for Hartlepool United against Doncaster Rovers having struggled with illness. (Credit: Tom West | MI News)

Umerah started the week the subject of a transfer offer from Burton Albion before Keith Curle rejected an approach from the League One side for their 13-goal striker.

And Umerah had been likely to start at the Eco-Power Stadium alongside deadline day signing Connor Jennings but has been a doubt throughout the week with illness.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Umerah has missed training and was a doubt to make the squad at all in South Yorkshire before a decision was made to include him on the bench against Doncaster.

A club statement read: “Josh Umerah drops to the bench today following an illness this week that ruled him out of training.

Most Popular

“A late fitness test confirmed his place in the match day squad.”

Umerah is one of four changes including goalkeeper Ben Killip who is dropped to the bench.

Doncaster RoversKeith CurleLeague One