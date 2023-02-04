Josh Umerah is on the bench for Hartlepool United against Doncaster Rovers having struggled with illness. (Credit: Tom West | MI News)

Umerah started the week the subject of a transfer offer from Burton Albion before Keith Curle rejected an approach from the League One side for their 13-goal striker.

And Umerah had been likely to start at the Eco-Power Stadium alongside deadline day signing Connor Jennings but has been a doubt throughout the week with illness.

Umerah has missed training and was a doubt to make the squad at all in South Yorkshire before a decision was made to include him on the bench against Doncaster.

A club statement read: “Josh Umerah drops to the bench today following an illness this week that ruled him out of training.

“A late fitness test confirmed his place in the match day squad.”