Hartlepool United confirm Josh Umerah decision at Doncaster Rovers
Hartlepool United have confirmed striker Josh Umerah has dropped to the bench to face Doncaster Rovers having been battling illness this week.
Umerah started the week the subject of a transfer offer from Burton Albion before Keith Curle rejected an approach from the League One side for their 13-goal striker.
And Umerah had been likely to start at the Eco-Power Stadium alongside deadline day signing Connor Jennings but has been a doubt throughout the week with illness.
Umerah has missed training and was a doubt to make the squad at all in South Yorkshire before a decision was made to include him on the bench against Doncaster.
A club statement read: “Josh Umerah drops to the bench today following an illness this week that ruled him out of training.
“A late fitness test confirmed his place in the match day squad.”
Umerah is one of four changes including goalkeeper Ben Killip who is dropped to the bench.