Pools unveiled Italian kit manufacturer Errea as the club’s new supplier ahead of next season bringing an end to their current three year deal with Irish Sportswear brand Oneill’s.

Speaking in January after it was announced Pools would be moving to a new supplier, chief operating officer Stephen Hobin said the time was right ‘to move in a different direction to enable us to grow and deliver against my wider commercial strategy and of course provide the best possible service and range of products to our supporters.’

And supporters will learn of that range of products on July 7 when the club launches its new home kit before it is available to purchase on July 8 ahead of the first game of pre-season against Northern League side Billingham Synthonia.

Hartlepool United have announced dates for their new kit launch ahead of next season. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Pools will launch their new away kit for their second season back in the Football League a fortnight later on July 21 before revealing a third kit on July 25 in which they will contest their final pre-season game with the opponents yet to be announced.

“One of the first things I wanted to address was making sure our supporters had a range of kits, training wear and associated ranges they can be proud of for next season,” said Hobin.

“But also, that we have enough stock and sizes available all season and most importantly on time in order to enjoy for the summer.

“I can’t wait to see the reaction to our three new kits and look forward to seeing them popping up on socials all around the world.

“We may even run a competition for the most interesting places they are spotted, so be sure to share your photos once you’ve got your shirt.”

Pools will play six pre-season games in total including a warm-up fixture in Portugal against Scottish Premiership side Hibernian as part of a warm weather training camp in the Algarve.