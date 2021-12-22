Hartlepool United confirm Mansfield Town Boxing Day clash is to go ahead - as they reveal latest Covid situation

Pools saw their trip to Colchester United in League Two postponed last weekend due to a Covid outbreak in the Pools camp.

The club has now issued an update, confirming there have been no further positive cases with the players testing daily.

As it stands, the Boxing Day game (3pm KO) away at Mansfield will be on.

Pools have, however, stressed that should the situation change further then fans will be informed at the earliest opportunity.

The Boxing Day fixture is always a highlight of the football calendar, with large crowds as fans celebrate the festive period.

A club statement read: “The club would like to thank our supporters for their kind messages of support to our staff and players following the postponement of our fixture against Colchester United at the weekend.

“Currently we are pleased to report we have no further positive cases within the group. The players are testing daily and will continue to do so following enhanced safety protocols and following EFL guidelines.

“The EFL have committed to fulfilling the fixture schedule over the festive period and subject to any Government or EFL changes and providing we have no further positive cases we are pleased to confirm our Boxing Day fixture at Mansfield Town will go ahead as planned.

“Should there be any changes to this, the club will inform supporters at the very earliest opportunity.”

