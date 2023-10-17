Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lowe vacated his role as Hartlepool’s academy manager after completing a move to Wrexham where he takes up a similar role with the League Two club.

Lowe was in post for little over a year and will now be replaced by McGuckin who has formed part of the club staff, including with the academy, for a number of years.

McGuckin is no stranger at Hartlepool having made over 180 appearances for the club, scoring nine goals, as a player across the best part of a decade before moving into various coaching roles thereafter, having also helped continue to build and promote the partnership with Hartlepool College.

Hartlepool United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things Pools

Ian McGuckin will take over from Andy Lowe as Hartlepool United's new academy manager. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

McGuckin has been leading Hartlepool’s academy side this season – Pools’ under-18s enjoying a bright start to both their league and cup campaigns.

“I’m delighted to take up the role. I’m looking forward to it and I can’t wait to continue the excellent work that we’ve already started within the academy,” McGuckin said following his appointment.

"Hopefully we can see many more young players develop here at Hartlepool United both on and off the field.”

Hartlepool chairman Raj Singh also shared his thoughts on McGuckin’s appointment.

“Its great to see Ian progressing into this role. He’s been instrumental over recent years in helping re-establish the academy programme and it felt like the right time for him to take the reins on the programme and to drive its next stage of development," said Singh.

“Some good progress has been made in recent years but there is still a long way to go and it is very much a medium to long-term project for the club.”

McGuckin has overseen his young Hartlepool’s side’s start to the season with the club's academy currently sitting second in the EFL Youth Alliance league table.

The club also offered its thanks to the departing Lowe following his recent move to North Wales.