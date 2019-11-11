Joe Parkinson will be Hartlepool United's new assistant manager (Photo: Shrewsbury Town/Matthew Ashton).

The former Everton midfielder was part of Challinor’s coaching set-up at AFC Fylde but has since spent time as Shrewsbury Town’s first team development coach.

The 48-year-old ended his playing career with the Toffees at age 28 after failing to recover from long standing injury issues. He was given a testimonial match for Everton against Manchester City in 2000.

Since then Parkinson has stepped into coaching, working with another of his former club’s Wigan Athletic as a youth team and later first team coach.