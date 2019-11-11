Hartlepool United confirm new coaching set-up with Joe Parkinson announced as Dave Challinor's assistant manager
Hartlepool United have confirmed that Joe Parkinson will be the new assistant manager at the club following the appointment of Dave Challinor as manager.
The former Everton midfielder was part of Challinor’s coaching set-up at AFC Fylde but has since spent time as Shrewsbury Town’s first team development coach.
The 48-year-old ended his playing career with the Toffees at age 28 after failing to recover from long standing injury issues. He was given a testimonial match for Everton against Manchester City in 2000.
Since then Parkinson has stepped into coaching, working with another of his former club’s Wigan Athletic as a youth team and later first team coach.
Pools’ new assistant will be on the touchline with Challinor for Tuesday night’s re-arranged FA Cup tie at Yeovil Town. Antony Sweeney will also remain part of the coaching set-up as a first team coach following his spell as caretaker.