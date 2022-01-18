Hartlepool United confirm new date for League Two clash with Mansfield Town

Hartlepool United have confirmed a new date for Mansfield Town clash. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)

Pools were set to host Nigel Clough’s side at the Suit Direct Stadium on Saturday, February 5 but were forced to postpone that fixture due to their continued involvement in the FA Cup.

Instead of hosting the Stags, Graeme Lee’s side will travel to the capital to face Premier League side Crystal Palace in round four where they will be backed by 4,700 supporters at Selhurst Park.

And Pools have now confirmed the rearranged date with Mansfield will be on Tuesday, March 29 at 7.45pm.

Pools wasted a two goal lead in the reverse fixture at the One Call Stadium on Boxing Day after goals from Luke Molyneux and Nicky Featherstone looked to have continued Lee’s impressive start as manager.

But Clough’s side staged a spirited comeback in just 11 minutes to turn the game on its head.

