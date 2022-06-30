Hartlepool United confirm Omar Bogle departure as former Portsmouth striker joins Newport County

Bogle joined Pools in the final week of the January transfer window, signing a two-and-a-half-year deal with the club. However, just five months on and the striker has left the Suit Direct Stadium to join Newport County for an undisclosed fee.

The 28-year-old grabbed five goals and one assist during his time at Pools, however, he could only muster one strike in his last 13 appearances as Pools stuttered towards the end of the campaign.

On Bogle’s departure, new Pools boss Paul Hartley said: ‘Everyone at Hartlepool United would like to wish Omar all the best. We’d also like to thank him for his service to the club over the last six months’.

Omar Bogle has joined Newport County for an undisclosed fee (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

After seeing top scorer Dominic Telford leave this summer, Newport have acted swiftly in signing Bogle who was believed to be one of Hartlepool’s top earners.

Bogle missed Wednesday’s pre-season game with Lee Johnson’s Hibernian in Portugal – a match that Pools were defeated 2-0 in.

Bogle will join the set-up at Rodney Parade in time for pre-season and could face his old club on December 17 when Pools host County at the Suit Direct Stadium. The return fixture between the sides will take place just five games from the end of the season when Pools make the long trip to south Wales at the end of April.