Curle has signed an 18-month deal at the Suit Direct Stadium until the end of the 2023-24 campaign, along with assistant Colin West, after initially being brought in on an interim basis.

Curle, a former manager of Northampton Town, Carlisle United and Oldham Athletic was appointed in September following the sacking of Paul Hartley after the Scotsman had gone nine games without a league win to start the League Two season.

Curle has been in charge for 10 league games as interim manager, winning two and drawing two, with chairman Raj Singh believing now is the right time to make the deal a permanent one, highlighting the need for continuity ahead of what is likely to be a crucial run of fixtures and January transfer window for the club.

Keith Curle has been handed a permanent contract with Hartlepool United. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Speaking at the time of Curle’s interim appointment, chairman Singh said: "We fully recognise the need to act decisively and quickly given our position.

“Keith has a lot of experience and know-how at this level, including turnarounds and achieving promotion into League One with a side just two years ago.

“He has a profile that we believe is needed at this time to immediately step in and start moving the team forward again.”

And having now finalised a new deal with Curle, Singh said: “We’ve been talking to Keith in recent weeks and we are delighted to formally get things tied down.

Hartlepool United Chairman Raj Singh has converted Keith Curle's interim status into a permanent deal. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

“It will give us continuity and a chance to properly plan and invest into the January window, with both the immediate task in hand this season but also with one eye looking ahead to next season.

“Keith and Colin came into the club at a very difficult time, when we had not won a single league game and inherited a squad that has also been decimated with injuries.

“They have gone about their business in a very calm manner and they have quickly gained confidence from the staff and players and have managed to bring everybody together at the club, which has reflected in some improved results and performances.

“I am really excited to see what they can achieve once they’ve had the luxury of the backing in the transfer windows as of their predecessors.”

Curle, who has suggested he wanted the job on a permanent basis from the offset, has shared his delight at the new deal and is relishing the opportunity to move Hartlepool away from trouble in the League Two table.

“I am delighted we have agreed a deal. We have a good foundation here to build something special,” said Curle.

“I want to create a good working environment where everyone is welcome and works hard for this football club. We have a good group who are improving every week and myself and Colin have built a good relationship with the stakeholders with the club.