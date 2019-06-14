Hartlepool United have confirmed their sixth pre-season friendly in July as they host Championship neighbours Middlesbrough.

Craig Hignett’s side will welcome Jonathan Woodgate’s Boro to the Super 6 Stadium on Sunday, July 14 (1pm kick-off).

Hartlepool faced the Teessiders at home last pre-season with the Championship outfit running out as 5-0 winners.

It’s Pools’ sixth friendly match as part of a busy pre-season schedule in preparation for the 2019/20 National League campaign.

So far they have confirmed away matches at Billingham Town (July 2, 7pm), Shildon (July 6, 3pm), Newton Aycliffe (July 9, 7:30pm) and York City (July 17, 7pm) with the two home games now against Middlesbrough and Sheffield United under-23s (July 20, 3pm).

More friendly matches could still be announced before the Pools players return for pre-season training at East Durham College next Thursday.