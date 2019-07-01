Hartlepool United confirm pre-season friendly prices at Super 6 Stadium
Hartlepool United have confirmed their ticket prices for July’s pre-season friendlies at the Super 6 Stadium.
So far Pools have lined up home friendly matches against Championship side Middlesbrough and Sheffield United Under-23s this month with further home fixtures potentially still to be announced.
Last week the club announced that season ticket sales had surpassed the 2,000 mark one day quicker than the did last year. Season tickets are still in the early bird phase as sales look set to near last season’s total of 3,000 by the time the offer runs out on Friday.
Here is everything you need to know if you want to enjoy some pre-season action at The Super 6 Stadium this July.
Hartlepool have reduced ticket prices to just £10 for adults and £5 for concessions for their home friendly against Middlesbrough on Sunday July 14 (1pm kick-off).
Tickets will be available in advance from the club’s ticket office and also online by the end of this week, though there will also be cash turnstiles in operation for Pools fans on the day of the game.
As in previous years, Middlesbrough supporters will be housed in the Neale Cooper Stand for the game and will also be able to buy on the day at cash turnstiles.
The same prices and arrangements will also be in place when Craig Hignett’s men host Sheffield United Under-23s in a friendly on Saturday July 20 (3pm kick-off).
Prices:
Adults - £10
Seniors - £5
Under 16s - £5
Under 5s – Free