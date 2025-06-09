Hartlepool United confirm seventh pre-season fixture with Scottish giants set to travel to North East
Pools announced six pre-season fixtures on Friday, including a testimonial match for veteran midfielder Nicky Featherstone.
Pools will begin their pre-season campaign with a trip to near neighbours FC Hartlepool on Tuesday, July 8. The game proved to be a great success when the two sides met last summer, with Pools using the fixture to take a look at a whole host of trialists while the contest also provided a significant boost to FC Hartlepool's finances.
Pools will then travel to Gary Liddle's Whitby Town on Saturday, July 12 before making the trip to Northern League Division One side Redcar Athletic on Tuesday, July 15.
Anthony Limbrick's side are now due to welcome Rangers, who appointed former Swansea and Southampton boss Russell Martin as their new manager last week, on Sunday, July 20.
Pools will then stage a testimonial fixture for Nicky Featherstone, who is the club's third highest appearance maker of all-time, when they entertain a Leeds United XI on Saturday, July 26.
Pools are then set to take on a Middlesbrough XI - which is expected to include a selection of first team players - on Wednesday, July 30 before hosting National League North side South Shields on Saturday, August 2.
In full, the current pre-season schedule is as follows:
FC Hartlepool (A), Tuesday, July 8, 7:30pm
Whitby Town (A), Saturday, July 12, 3pm
Redcar Athletic (A), Tuesday, July 15, 7:30pm
Rangers XI (H), Sunday, July 20
Leeds United XI (H), Saturday, July 26, 3pm
Middlesbrough XI (H), Wednesday, July 30, 7pm
South Shields FC (H), Saturday, August 2, 3pm
