Cooke was released by Bradford City this summer after spending three years at Valley Parade, one of those on-loan, and makes the move back to his native North East to join Hartley’s side.

The 25-year-old progressed through the ranks at Middlesbrough and had loan spells at Crewe Alexandra and Blackpool before making a permanent move to Peterborough United in 2018.

But the midfielder has enjoyed his most successful time with the Bantams where he made over 100 appearances.

Callum Cooke has completed his move to Hartlepool United after being released by Bradford City. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Cooke was influential in Mark Hughes’ side's 2-0 victory over Pools at the Suit Direct Stadium back in March and made 47 appearances in total last season.

Interest in Cooke is believed to have been high following his Bradford release, but it is Pools who have won the race for his signature as Hartley continues to bolster his squad ahead of the new campaign.

"I’m delighted to get this deal done,” said Cooke.

"I spoke to the manager a few weeks ago and he told me that he wanted winners. I'd like to think I'm one of them.

"I can see this is an ambitious club and I can't wait to get started.”

Pools boss Hartley added: “We’re delighted to get Callum through the door.

"He’s someone who is still young but with a lot of experience and games under his belt.