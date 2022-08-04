Sylla has enjoyed spells with the Shots and Oldham Athletic in English football after spending a number of years in his native France with Entente SSG in the Championnat National and arrives at the Suit Direct Stadium having agreed a one-year deal with the club.

Sylla, 28, becomes Paul Hartley’s 14th summer signing and adds a further physical presence in midfield.

The Frenchman made 30 appearances in the National League last season after racking up over 50 appearances for the Latics during an 18-month spell.

Mohamad Sylla has joined Hartlepool United. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

"I’m delighted to sign for Hartlepool United. I have played in the league before so I know how competitive it can be. I’m excited to get started and help the team as much as I can,” said Sylla.