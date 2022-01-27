Omar Bogle has become the latest player to join the ranks at the Suit Direct Stadium with the 28-year-old joining Pools on a two-and-a-half year deal from League One side Doncaster Rovers.

Bogle has extensive experience in the EFL and has previously played for Cardiff City in the Championship, as well as helping Portsmouth to the League One playoffs in 2019.

Bogle’s most prolific season came in 2016/17 whilst playing for League Two side Grimsby Town where he notched 19 goals and 10 assists in just 27 appearances.

Pools boss Graeme Lee was pleased with the capture of the ‘physical’ striker, admitting that he had been on his radar for ‘some time’:

“This is an exciting signing for us and we’re delighted to get it over the line after profiling and pursuing Omar for some time. He has pedigree and has performed and scored in this league and the leagues above which was key for us. I’m delighted that he’s made the decision to commit Hartlepool and our plans for coming years.

‘’As well as his goal scoring he is also known for his physical style of play and strength in holding the ball to bringing others into play. We’re excited to see him feature very soon.’’

Bogle’s decision to drop down a league may surprise some, however, the striker was keen to highlight one particular reason for his move to the Suit DIrect Stadium – the fans:

New Hartlepool United striker Omar Bogle in action for Doncaster Rovers (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

‘’I am delighted to sign for Hartlepool United. This is a huge club with an even bigger history. As soon as I heard about the interest, I knew this is where I wanted to be. I have played here before and I know how good the fans are. I am really looking forward to getting started and making an impact.’’

Chairman Raj Singh also noted that the capture of Bogle highlighted the ‘progression and ambition’ that the football club is currently making, both on and off the field:

“We’re delighted to finally get Omar confirmed and through the door. We said that we will back the manager in this transfer window and the next with funds and there has also been a huge amount of work going on behind the scenes with our recruitment process that ultimately allow us to successfully deliver this and other signings.

‘’Bringing in Omar and other recent signings shows our progression and ambition as a football club.”

He also added that Pools supporters can expect more business to be concluded before the transfer deadline on Monday, January 31.

"I hope there will be a few more to come before the end of this window. We are focused on building not just for this season but also looking ahead to next.

‘’I’m pleased that Omar is fit and ready and will be available for Saturday’s match at Exeter subject to EFL clearance as well as the next round Papa John and FA Cup games.’’

Bogle has been given the No.7 shirt and could be available to make his debut at the weekend.

