Gime Toure has had his shoulder injury x-rayed Picture: STEVE MCLELLAN

The French forward featured for Sutton United and AFC Fylde in the National League last season, scoring seven goals in 41 appearances.

The 25-year-old joins Nicke Kabamba, Michael Raynes, Ben Killip and Luke Molyneux as a new arrival at Pools this summer.

Toure scored for Sutton in a 2-2 draw against Hartlepool in March with manager Craig Hignett identifying the powerful striker as a summer target to help bolster his side’s front-line.

Hignett was desperate to bring in another striker at the Super 6 Stadium to compete with Nicke Kabamba and Toure looks to be that man.

He will join up with the rest of his new Pools teammates when the squad returns for pre-season training on Monday.

Earlier in the week, Hignett admitted he was frustrated with a lack of progress in the transfer market despite making four additions prior to the signing of Toure.

Kabamba, Raynes and Molyneux all spent time on loan at the club last term and Killip was brought in as a direct replacement for departing goalkeeper Scott Loach.

Although bringing Molyneux back was a real coup – the signings so far have been a case of necessity, opposed to dramatically bolstering the squad.

But given how Hignett’s side ended last campaign, the Pools boss doesn’t feel that’s necessarily a bad thing.

“The spirit we had in our squad towards the end of last season is massive and that’s one of the reasons why I don’t want to add loads to it,” he revealed.

“Everything was so good with the staff, the squad and with the fans at the end of last season was brilliant, everything felt right and was on the up.”

Pools have their striker, but further additions are still required. A full-back and combative midfielder would be very welcome arrivals to the side that would stand them in good stead ahead of the new season.

But Poolies may have to wait before any more new faces come through the door.

“We’re speaking with a lot of people,” said Hignett.

“We’re getting to that time now where we’re approaching pre-season and players will start to panic and get itchy feet and start to make decisions.

“In the summer it’s often really hard to get a decision before pre-season because agents and players tend to weigh up their options and play clubs against one another.