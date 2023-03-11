Hartlepool United confirm status of Northampton Town fixture
Hartlepool United’s League Two fixture with Northampton Town at the Suit Direct Stadium will go ahead as scheduled.
By Joe Ramage
1 hour ago - 1 min read
A number of fixtures across English football have been postponed this weekend due to the extreme weather conditions but Hartlepool’s League Two clash with Northampton will go ahead as planned.
The club confirmed via social media: “Following a brief pitch inspection this morning, we can confirm today’s game in ON.”
John Askey is looking for his first victory as Hartlepool manager.
The fixture is also dedicated to the #HerGameToo initiative.