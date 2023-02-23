Askey replaces Curle who was sacked following Hartlepool’s 1-0 defeat against Newport County – a result which leaves the club one point above the relegation zone in League Two.

Askey becomes Hartlepool’s third permanent manager of the season after Paul Hartley and Curle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Askey was, surprisingly, released by York City in the National League earlier this season with the 58-year-old having also enjoyed spells at Macclesfield Town, Shrewsbury Town and Port Vale prior to his time with the Minstermen where he secured promotion to the National League last season.

Hartlepool United have confirmed former Macclesfield Town, Shrewsbury Town, Port Vale and York City boss John Askey as their new manager. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Askey will be joined by assistant Mark Goodlad with Antony Sweeney remaining in place as the club's first-team coach.

And the new Hartlepool boss has issued a message to supporters to ‘back the players’ in their bid for survival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is an exciting project to be involved with but everyone has to buy into that project,” said Askey.

John Askey earned promotion with York City. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

"It is a quick turnaround but one we are relishing. We ask the fans to stick with us and back the players. We will make sure that every player is giving their all for the shirt and we look forward to seeing you all this coming Saturday.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Club chairman Raj Singh has commented on the appointment of Askey, after making the ‘tough’ decision to sack Curle, and has pointed to the job done at York as a positive sign.

"We had to move very quickly to find out who was available and ready to come in immediately given the challenge ahead,” said Singh.

"I would like to welcome John and Mark to the club and wish them the best of luck in trying to retain our league status.