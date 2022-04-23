Pools secured their League Two status for next season recently with a draw at Forest Green Rovers and already the club has the wheels in motion in its preparations for next season.

Graeme Lee’s side will kick-off the 2022-23 campaign on the weekend of July 30 and chief operating officer Stephen Hobin has revealed Pools will host three pre-season fixtures at the Suit Direct Stadium in the lead up to the new season.

Speaking ahead of the meeting with Swindon Town, Hobin has revealed three dates for the diary for Pools supporters with the opponents to be announced in due course.

Hartlepool United will play host to three pre-season fixtures at the Suit Direct Stadium in July. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)

"I can confirm I have arranged our pre-season schedule for home fixtures at the Suit Direct Stadium in July,” said Hobin.