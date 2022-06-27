The defender, 22, has chosen against the option of signing a new deal with Paul Hartley’s side having been in discussions with the club for several months over extending his contract and now joins the Bantams for what the club say is an undisclosed fee.

Odusina becomes the latest player to depart the Suit Direct Stadium at the end of his contract, much like player of the year Luke Molyneux who recently joined Doncaster Rovers after failing to agree terms on a new deal.

Odusina made 43 appearances for Pools last season on his way to scooping the young player of the year award as he became a firm favourite with supporters for his commanding performances in the heart of defence.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Timi Odusina has left Hartlepool United after declining a new contract with the club. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

The 22-year-old really began to excel in a Pools shirt under the guidance of former manager Graeme Lee who quickly made the ex-Norwich City man one of the first names on his team sheet.

Odusina featured in Pools’ FA Cup fourth round trip to Crystal Palace, his hometown club, as well as playing a pivotal role in securing the club’s EFL status.

And those performances have led to Odusina now deciding his future lies elsewhere having earned interest in his services.

And it is Bradford who have won the race for Odusina’s signature as Mark Hughes makes another statement signing at the Utilita Energy Stadium.

Timi Odusina has been linked with a move to Bradford City recently. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Odusina leaves Pools having made 82 appearances in total after making his loan deal from AFC Fylde in January 2020 a permanent switch that summer.

Pools announced in a club statement: “After recent discussions between Odusina and the club, the defender identified that he no longer wanted to play for Pools.

"Following extensive negotiations, Hartlepool United have reached an agreement with Bradford City for a significant fee and future royalties.

"The immediate proceeds with be reinvested into the budget to support Manager Paul Hartley’s 2022/23 campaign.”

Speaking after completing his move to the Bantams, Odusina outlined the draw of City boss Hughes as a major reason behind the decision.

“It feels great to be joining a club of this stature, and is a massive relief for me to finally have this over the line,” said Odusina.

“It is not every day you get to work under someone who has achieved what the gaffer has, both as a player and a manager, so it was a no-brainer.

“At this stage of my career, I wanted a home and an environment to nurture, and a three-year contract shows that. When you are given an opportunity like this, you have to take it.

“Every footballer wants to be involved in big games. There is big expectation, but that is a privilege, because if you are not playing under pressure, you are playing for nothing.”