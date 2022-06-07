Nelson joined Pools as Graeme Lee’s assistant in December as part of an overhaul of the club’s backroom staff and remained with the club following Lee’s dismissal in May.

But following the appointment of new manager Paul Hartley, and his assistant Gordon Young, Pools have confirmed Nelson has now left the Suit Direct Stadium.

Nelson, a popular figure on the field for Pools during a six year spell, also took interim charge of the club last season.

Hartlepool United have confirmed the exit of Michael Nelson. (Credit: Michael Driver | MI News)

Nelson was on hand to take first team duties in Lee’s absence when the Pools boss had been missing through COVID-19 before, along with Antony Sweeney, taking charge of the final game of the season against Colchester United.

Nelson insisted he was unsure what the future looked like for him at Pools following defeat on the final day but has now been given clarity.