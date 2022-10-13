Hartlepool United have confirmed the signing of Theo Robinson. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Robinson was confirmed during the club’s fan forum event at the Suit Direct Stadium.

The 33-year-old striker had been reported to be in attendance at the Suit Direct Stadium for the defeat to Carlisle United with The Mail also understanding Robinson had been at the club’s Maiden Castle training base this week.

And interim manager Keith Curle opened up the fan forum event by confirming the former Huddersfield Town, Derby County and Bradford City man has joined the club.

Robinson spent the 2021-22 campaign with the Bantams, scoring four times in 26 appearances across all competitions.

Robinson had time training with Mansfield Town and Burton Albion in the summer before now agreeing a deal with Hartlepool.

"As soon as I spoke to the gaffer, I knew where I wanted to be,” said Robinson on the move.

"There is a good spirit within the squad and a togetherness you can see from the training ground. I can't wait to play in front of the Hartlepool fans."

Speaking on his first signing for the club, Curle said: "Theo is a player we've tried signing before. He has good experience and is someone that has become available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He has turned down other offers to join Hartlepool. He has a goal scoring pedigree and has worked with Colin before.

"We like his personality and his ability. He takes on information well and understands the role of a centre-forward. We need to give him time to get fit and we know he can do well."