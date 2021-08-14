After Saturday's last-minute opening day win over Crawley Town, Dave Challinor made five changes to his side for the midweek Carabao Cup defeat at home to Crewe Alexandra.

The side is expected to be rotated back as Pools return to league action but striker Fela Olomola is being monitored after picking up a knock. He still trained withe the squad on Friday.

1. GK: Ben Killip Back in the side and looking to build on his opening day clean sheet. Photo: Mark Fletcher

2. LWB: David Ferguson Will return to the starting line-up after playing the final 20-minutes on Tuesday night. Photo: Bernadette Malcolmson

3. CB: Neill Byrne Expected to keep his place as Pools look to replicate their solid defensive display from the opening day. Photo: Bernadette Malcolmson

4. CB: Gary Liddle Will start at the heart of the back three. Photo: Mark Fletcher