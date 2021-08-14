Will Goodwin

Hartlepool United confirmed line-up to face Barrow in League Two – several return with Stoke City youngster in line for debut

Hartlepool United face Barrow at Holker Street this afternoon – but how will Dave Challinor’s side line-up?

By Dominic Scurr
Saturday, 14th August 2021, 1:53 pm

After Saturday's last-minute opening day win over Crawley Town, Dave Challinor made five changes to his side for the midweek Carabao Cup defeat at home to Crewe Alexandra.

The side is expected to be rotated back as Pools return to league action but striker Fela Olomola is being monitored after picking up a knock. He still trained withe the squad on Friday.

Scroll down and click through the pages to reveal the Pools line-up...

1. GK: Ben Killip

Back in the side and looking to build on his opening day clean sheet.

Photo: Mark Fletcher

Buy photo

2. LWB: David Ferguson

Will return to the starting line-up after playing the final 20-minutes on Tuesday night.

Photo: Bernadette Malcolmson

Buy photo

3. CB: Neill Byrne

Expected to keep his place as Pools look to replicate their solid defensive display from the opening day.

Photo: Bernadette Malcolmson

Buy photo

4. CB: Gary Liddle

Will start at the heart of the back three.

Photo: Mark Fletcher

Buy photo
Dave ChallinorLeague Two
Next Page
Page 1 of 5