Mark Shelton returns to the fold after sitting out Saturday’s 4-1 defeat at Gateshead.

Dave Challinor has named three trialists in his starting line-up including a goalkeeper, centre-back and striker. A further two trialists have been named on the bench.

Zaine Francis-Angol has also been named on the bench once again despite the defender’s new deal at Victoria Park yet to be confirmed.

Croft Park.

Mark Cullen is at Croft Park this evening but is understood not to be one of the listed trialists.

Goalkeepers Adam Smith and Shaun MacDonald are part of the squad as trialists.

Youth prospect Harry Close has also been included on the bench once again after coming on as a substitute in the latter stages at Gateshead.

Hartlepool United’s starting XI is as follows: Trialist, Sterry, Odusina, Liddle, Trialist, Ferguson, Shelton, Featherstone, Holohan, Molyneux, Trialist

Substitutes: Killip, Trialist, Smith, Crawford, Olomola, MacDonald, Ogle, Byrne, Francis-Angol, Trialist, Close

