Hartlepool players thank their fans at the end of the game during the Sky Bet League 2 match between Tranmere Rovers and Hartlepool United at Prenton Park, Birkenhead on Saturday 4th September 2021.

Hartlepool United confirmed line-up to face Bristol Rovers – injuries force changes as teenager returns on the bench

Hartlepool United host Bristol Rovers on Saturday afternoon (3pm kick-off) – but how will Dave Challinor’s side line-up?

By Dominic Scurr
Saturday, 11th September 2021, 2:07 pm

Pools will be looking to continue their impressive home form against a Rovers side who haven’t won on the road since last December.

But they will have to do it without top scorer Tyler Burey, who is facing 12 weeks out with a torn hamstring.

Gavan Holohan – who has scored the winning goal in two of Hartlepool’s three wins this season – is an injury doubt while a few other players are being monitored following bouts of illness.

Scroll down and click through the pages to reveal the Pools line-up...

1. GK: Ben Killip

Faced the least shots per 90 minutes of any League Two goalkeeper so far this season.

Photo: Mark Fletcher

2. LWB: Luke Molyneux

Deserves a start after a brilliant display at Carlisle.

Photo: Mark Fletcher

3. CB: Zaine Francis-Angol

Been a rock on the left of the back three. A surprise breakout star in recent weeks.

Photo: Bernadette Malcolmson

4. CB: Gary Liddle

Was excellent at Tranmere last weekend. Will be hoping for a similar performance this afternoon.

Photo: Mark Fletcher

