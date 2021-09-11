Hartlepool United confirmed line-up to face Bristol Rovers – injuries force changes as teenager returns on the bench

Pools will be looking to continue their impressive home form against a Rovers side who haven’t won on the road since last December.

But they will have to do it without top scorer Tyler Burey, who is facing 12 weeks out with a torn hamstring.

Gavan Holohan – who has scored the winning goal in two of Hartlepool’s three wins this season – is an injury doubt while a few other players are being monitored following bouts of illness.

Scroll down and click through the pages to reveal the Pools line-up...

GK: Ben Killip Faced the least shots per 90 minutes of any League Two goalkeeper so far this season.

LWB: Luke Molyneux Deserves a start after a brilliant display at Carlisle.

CB: Zaine Francis-Angol Been a rock on the left of the back three. A surprise breakout star in recent weeks.

CB: Gary Liddle Was excellent at Tranmere last weekend. Will be hoping for a similar performance this afternoon.