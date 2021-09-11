Hartlepool United confirmed line-up to face Bristol Rovers – injuries force changes as teenager returns on the bench

Pools will be looking to continue their impressive home form against a Rovers side who haven’t won on the road since last December.
But they will have to do it without top scorer Tyler Burey, who is facing 12 weeks out with a torn hamstring.
Gavan Holohan – who has scored the winning goal in two of Hartlepool’s three wins this season – is an injury doubt while a few other players are being monitored following bouts of illness.
