Pools will be looking to bounce back from Saturday’s 5-0 defeat at Leyton Orient under the new temporary charge of Antony Sweeney.

They will have to beat the Toffees youngsters either in normal time or on penalties in order to get through the group stages.

They are without Tyler Burey (hamstring) and Fela Olomola (ankle) and Jordan Cook (groin) while Jamie Sterry remains a doubt.

Scroll down and click through the pages to reveal the Pools line-up…

1. GK: Jonathan Mitchell Will be hoping to bounce back after a disappointing display at Leyton Orient. Photo: HUFC Photo Sales

2. LWB: Eddy Jones Could come back into the side after being an unused substitute. Photo: HUFC/Alex Chandy Photo Sales

3. CB: Zaine Francis-Angol Made a disappointing return to the side on Saturday. Photo: Mark Fletcher Photo Sales

4. CB: Timi Odusina Could be given a chance tonight. Photo: Mark Fletcher Photo Sales