After beating Wycombe Wanderers 1-0 in the FA Cup first round replay on Tuesday night, Pools should be full of confidence when they host the league leaders at The Suit Direct Stadium.
Despite losing last time out at home, Hartlepool still boast the best home record in the fourth tier but face a Forest Green side who are unbeaten on the road.
1. GK - Ben Killip
Made some crucial saves on Tuesday night to help Pools progress. Will be eyeing back to back clean sheets tonight.
Photo: Alex Burstow
2. LWB: David Ferguson
Scored in each of the last three league games on home turf. An impressive return for a defender.
Photo: FRANK REID 2021
3. CB: Zaine Francis-Angol
Back to his best on Tuesday evening. Should keep his place this afternoon.
Photo: Mark Fletcher
4. CB: Gary Liddle
Had Akinfenwa in his back pocket at Adams Park.
Photo: Mark Fletcher