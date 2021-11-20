After beating Wycombe Wanderers 1-0 in the FA Cup first round replay on Tuesday night, Pools should be full of confidence when they host the league leaders at The Suit Direct Stadium.

Despite losing last time out at home, Hartlepool still boast the best home record in the fourth tier but face a Forest Green side who are unbeaten on the road.

Scroll down and click through the pages to reveal the Pools line-up…

GK - Ben Killip Made some crucial saves on Tuesday night to help Pools progress. Will be eyeing back to back clean sheets tonight.

LWB: David Ferguson Scored in each of the last three league games on home turf. An impressive return for a defender.

CB: Zaine Francis-Angol Back to his best on Tuesday evening. Should keep his place this afternoon.

CB: Gary Liddle Had Akinfenwa in his back pocket at Adams Park.