Hartlepool United confirmed line-up to face Gateshead: Trialist details as midfielder rested
Hartlepool United have confirmed their line-up to face Gateshead at the International Stadium this afternoon (3pm kick-off).
Dave Challinor has named a strong starting line-up, including just one trialist with a further four named on the bench.
Ben Killip starts in between the sticks with a back five of David Ferguson, Neill Byrne, Gary Liddle, Reagan Ogle and Jamie Sterry.
Nicky Featherstone, Martin Smith and Gavan Holohan make up the midfield three with new signing Fela Olomola partnered by a trialist up front.
Josh MacDonald, Luke Molyneux, Timi Odusina and Tom Crawford are named on the bench along with youth team player Harry Close.
Zaine Francis-Angol, still technically a trialist, has also been named as a substitute.
Pools’ other trialists include goalkeeper Shaun MacDonald, midfielder Olly Scott, forward Dan Bramall and defender Jake Lawlor.
Gateshead XI: Killip; Ferguson, Ogle, Liddle, Byrne, Sterry; Smith, Featherstone, Holohan; Olomola, Trialist
Subs: J.MacDonald, Molyneux, Odusina, Francis-Angol, Trialist, Trialist, Close, Trialist, Crawford