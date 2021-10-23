After picking up their first away win of the new season at Bradford City on Tuesday night, Pools head into the game full of confidence as they look to extend their unbeaten record at Victoria Park.

Pools have won 19 of their last 22 league matches at The Vic but face a Harrogate Town side who have started the season in fine form.

They sit second in the table but just three points ahead of Pools in ninth. Harrogate’s far superior goal difference is likely to prevent Pools from leapfrogging them in the table even if they are able to secure another home win.

Pools will be without Jordan Cook (groin), Fela Olomola (ankle) and Tyler Burey (hamstring). Zaine Francis-Angol and Gary Liddle are back in contention but may not be risked.

Scroll down and click through the pages to reveal the Pools line-up…

1. GK: Jonathan Mitchell Makes his first league start. Photo: HUFC Photo Sales

2. LWB: David Ferguson Scored last time out at The Vic. Photo: FRANK REID 2021 Photo Sales

3. CB: Neill Byrne Has featured in every league game so far this season. Just one booking away from suspension but has gone four games without picking up a yellow card. Photo: Mark Fletcher Photo Sales

4. CB: Luke Hendrie Been a dependable presence at the back when called upon. Photo: HUFC/Alex Chandy Photo Sales