Hartlepool United confirmed line-up to face Oldham Athletic – Mike Fondop starts as one of four changes

Pools are still awaiting their first away points of the new League Two season having suffered their third straight defeat on the road at Sutton United on Tuesday night.

Fortunately, the home form has kept Hartlepool in and around the play-off places but they will be aiming to pick up their first away win of the season against a struggling Oldham side who sit bottom of the table.

Gavan Holohan, Tyler Burey and Joe Grey are confirmed absentees for the game but new signings Mike Fondop and Jordan Cook are expected to travel to Boundary Park with the squad and could potentially feature.

