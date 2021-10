Over 1,000 supporters are expected to travel from the north east to the Peninsula Stadium as Pools look to pick up their first away win.

But they will be without Jordan Cook (groin), Gary Liddle (Achillies), Fela Olomola (ankle) and Tyler Burey (hamstring). Luke Molyneux (groin) is a doubt while Gavan Holohan (groin) is back in contention.

Eddy Jones is also back available following international duty with Wales under-21s.

1. GK: Ben Killip Put in a fine display against Northampton last weekend. Photo: Mark Fletcher Photo Sales

2. LWB: David Ferguson Scored his first goal of 2021 last weekend. Photo: FRANK REID 2021 Photo Sales

3. CB: Zaine Francis-Angol Been a maintstay in the side since moving into a left centre-back role. Photo: Mark Fletcher Photo Sales

4. CB: Neill Byrne Remains just one yellow card away from a suspension. Photo: Mark Fletcher Photo Sales