Hartlepool United confirmed line-up to face Tranmere Rovers – unchanged from previous league game

Pools will be looking to make it three League Two wins in a row when they travel to Prenton Park to face a Rovers side looking for only their second win of the new season.
Dave Challinor’s side have been hit by some injury problems in the past seven days with several players picking up knocks although none are thought to be too serious.
Scroll down and click through the pages to reveal the Pools line-up...
1. GK: Ben Killip
Faced the least shots of any League Two goalkeeper so far this season.
Photo: Mark Fletcher
2. LWB: David Ferguson
The only Pools player to have played in every single league match this year. Even started the Papa John's Trophy match on Tuesday night. Could be due a rest but so important to how the side play.
Photo: Bernadette Malcolmson
3. CB: Zaine Francis-Angol
Shaken off a knock to keep his place on the left of the back three.
Photo: Bernadette Malcolmson
4. CB: Gary Liddle
One of several players who picked up a knock against Carlisle last weekend.
Photo: Mark Fletcher