An eventful past seven days at Pools has seen them lose 5-0 at Leyton Orient, manager Dave Challinor depart for Stockport County, Antony Sweeney placed in caretaker charge and the side progress to the second round of the Papa John’s Trophy.

And this weekend it’s yet another big talking point as they host League One high-flyers Wycombe in the first round of the FA Cup at Victoria Park.

Sweeney will be without Tyler Burey (hamstring) and Jordan Cook (groin) but Jamie Sterry and Fela Olomola are expected to be back in contention after spells on the sidelines.

After making eight changes for the Everton under-21s match on Tuesday, the Pools interim manager is expected to make several changes once again as Pools look to cause a cup upset against third tier opposition.

Scroll down and click through the pages to reveal the predicted Pools line-up…

1. GK: Jonathan Mitchell Kept his first clean sheet for Pools on Tuesday night. Photo: HUFC Photo Sales

2. LWB: David Ferguson Scored in each of his last two appearances at Victoria Park. Photo: FRANK REID 2021 Photo Sales

3. CB: Gary Liddle Looking to right the wrongs of last Saturday's display. Photo: Mark Fletcher Photo Sales

4. CB: Neill Byrne Was solid on his return from suspension on Tuesday night. Photo: Mark Fletcher Photo Sales