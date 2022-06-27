McKinstry is part of the U23’s squad at Elland Road and made his senior debut for Leeds last season in the League Cup success over Fulham, in which the young Scotland international converted the winning penalty at Craven Cottage, earning significant praise from former boss Marcelo Bielsa in the process.

McKinstry’s youth form, including appearances in the EFL Trophy against Oldham Athletic and Salford City, led to the 19-year-old earning his Premier League debut in November when coming off the bench against Tottenham Hotspur in a 2-1 defeat at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The midfielder made the bench for the Premier League side a further eight times last season including both fixtures against Pools’ North East neighbours, Newcastle United.

Hartlepool United are considering a loan approach for Leeds United midfielder Stuart McKinstry. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

McKinstry received his first Scotland U21’s call up in October 2021, after being selected in Scot Gemill's squad for their U21 Euro qualifiers against Kazakhstan and Belgium.

The midfielder was believed to be attracting the attention of Championship trio Coventry City, Blackpool and Stoke City over a possible loan move in January, as per reports from Football Insider, before remaining at Elland Road, where he scored twice and assisted four times in Premier League 2 last season.

McKinstry progressed through the ranks at Motherwell, a club Pools assistant Gordon Young knows well having spent over a decade at Fir Park, before joining the Yorkshire club in 2019.

The 19-year-old agreed a new deal at Elland Road in 2020, which runs until the end of next season.

McKinstry offers versatility across midfield by being able to play out wide or in the centre and would therefore fit the mould Pools boss Paul Hartley appears to be targeting as he looks to develop his squad.

McKinstry is very highly thought of at Elland Road, with a move to League Two perhaps an opportunity to develop those credentials over the course of a full season.

Any deal for McKinstry would be a loan in order for the Premier League side to monitor his progress, with Jesse Marsch light in midfield ahead of the anticipated exit of England international Kalvin Phillips, while speculation continues over the future of Raphinha.

The deal would be considered a big coup for Hartley considering the pathway to the first team has not been ruled out for McKinstry given that fellow U23 teammates Lewis Bate, Crysencio Summerville and Sam Greenwood all featured in the Premier League towards the end of last season and with the new ruling of five substitutions coming into to play in the top flight this season.

McKinstry is set to return to Leeds’ Thorp Arch training facility for pre-season duty this week, while Pools complete their warm weather training camp in Portugal.