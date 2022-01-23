Pools were held to a 1-1 draw at the Suit Direct Stadium by Stevenage on Saturday after Nicky Featherstone cancelled out Luke Norris’ penalty for the visitors with a fine goal 13 minutes from time.

But it was an afternoon which continued to highlight Pools’ struggles this season with a lack of cutting edge in the final third with Lee’s side finding it difficult to create much against a resolute Stevenage backline.

And with the transfer window about to enter its final week, the clock is starting to tick on Pools as Lee continues to look for improvements to a squad who have now won just one of their last 12 League Two games.

Hartlepool United manager Graeme Lee gives a transfer update following Manchester United and Arsenal links. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Prior to Saturday’s draw with Stevenage, Pools chairman Singh commented in the club’s matchday programme that they are in negotiations with potential recruits from the academies of Premier League giants Manchester United and Arsenal.

“We are in talks with Arsenal and Manchester United trying to bring in attacking players from their under-23’s setup,” said Singh.

“We have already brought a couple in as you know and we will continue to look to strengthen the team in all areas for the rest of this season and next because we don’t want to change seven or eight players in every transfer window.”

Speaking after the League Two draw about the contact with both the Red Devils and the Gunners, Lee confirmed talks have taken place, much like they have with several clubs.

“They’re discussions I’ve had. We’ve had discussions with many clubs and they’re ones who we’ve spoken to. I should name the clubs I haven't spoken to really,” Lee told The Mail.

“But we are in discussions and trying to get them over the line.

“I keep saying, I don’t want to bring players in for the sake of bringing them in. I need someone who is going to impact and that’s why we’re being a little bit more patient,” he added.

