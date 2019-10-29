Emirates FA Cup Trophy. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Pools face a daunting trip to either Somerset or London on Saturday 9 November with £36,000 and a place in the second round up for grabs.

Isthmian Premier side Haringey will welcome National League outfit Yeovil back to Coles Park just over a week after the initial match was abandoned following allegations of racism directed at the Haringey players.

Yeovil had just taken a 1-0 lead from the penalty spot prior to the incident that saw the game called off. It was then decided the tie would be replayed from the beginning back at Haringey on Tuesday 29 October (7:45pm kick-off).

Should tonight’s match end in a draw, another replay will take place at Yeovil on Tuesday 5 November.

This means Pools could have to wait another week to finally find out their first round opponents just days before a potential 660 mile round trip.

Understandably, caretaker manager Antony Sweeney wasn’t too enthused as he admitted: “It couldn’t have got much worse!

“I think it’s 330 miles or 250 miles but we’re used to it, a lot of the games we play are long distances.

“Obviously we wanted a home game but if someone had offered us to travel away in the first round proper 55-minutes into the Brackley game, we would have taken it when it was 0-0 and we weren’t quite in our straps.

“We’ll go down to whoever we end up playing and look to put in a better performance to get through to round two.”

Ahead of the match, Haringey and Yeovil released a joint statement which said: "Irrespective of which team wins on the pitch, we want the real winner to be football.

"The testing times after the first game have in fact resulted in a strong bond between the two clubs and we have been working hard together with the authorities to make sure Tuesday's game is safe and enjoyable for all, with increased stewarding being one of many additional measures.