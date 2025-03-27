The towering defender has made 19 appearances for Pools since signing in the summer and has started all of the last four matches. Picture by Frank Reid.

Hartlepool United defender Billy Sass-Davies admits he isn't thinking about his Pools future as the National League season draws to a close.

The 25-year-old has endured what he described as a "frustrating" campaign but has impressed after breaking back into the side under Anthony Limbrick. The former Wales under-21 international didn't feature in any of the Australian's first six matches at the helm but has started the last four games in a row, looking assured on the right side of a back three.

Sass-Davies, who is understood to have penned a one-year deal with an option to extend when he signed last summer, is one of a host of players facing uncertain futures following the sudden resignation of chairman Raj Singh earlier this month. After Singh vowed to stop funding the club at the end of the season, Pools have been left in a sort of limbo while an interim board work to attract new investors; until Pools complete a takeover deal then the club, presumably, are not in a position to negotiate new contracts. That means Sass-Davies as well as a number of his teammates could face a nervous wait before their futures can be decided.

The towering defender signed for Pools in August following a successful trial, reuniting with former manager Darren Sarll for the third time. Sass-Davies, who worked with Sarll at both Yeovil and Woking, was initially expected to be used as cover for Tom Parkes and Luke Waterfall but got his chance after the skipper was sent off two weeks into the season before seeing red again on his return from suspension. Despite one or two glaring errors, Sass-Davies has rarely let his side down and has produced a number of impressive performances. Even so, he's found his opportunities limited of late; it's difficult to tell, but perhaps Limbrick's initial lack of faith in the defender stemmed from the fact that one of the few mistakes Sass-Davies has made came in the first game after he was appointed head coach, November's defeat to York.

Other than the occasional misstep, Sass-Davies has had a positive first season at the Prestige Group Stadium and is regarded by many fans as an eventual successor to either Luke Waterfall, who will turn 35 this summer, or Tom Parkes. The sense among supporters is that Sass-Davies has done more than enough to earn a new deal, although quite what Pools will be able to offer him and when remains to be seen. In the meantime, the former Crewe defender is focusing on the final seven games of the National League season.

"I really haven't thought about it to be honest," he told BBC Radio Tees Sport.

"Obviously, I just want to be playing football every week. There are seven games left and I want to play in them all, I want to win them all."