Hartlepool United defender Carl Magnay leaves club
Hartlepool United have finally confirmed that defender Carl Magnay will not be returning to the club following the expiry of his contract.
Magnay scored five goals in 120 appearances in a four year spell at the Super 6 Stadium.
The former Pools captain is now free to find a new club with National League North side Spennymoor Town said to be his next destination.
“Carl has been a brilliant servant to the Club,” United manager Craig Hignett told the club website.
“He’s a good lad who always gave his all and never shirked anything – and he’s had to put up with his fair share of setbacks over the years.
“I am sorry to see him go but he’s been a pleasure to work with so we wish him well in whatever he does next and he knows he will always be welcome back at the Football Club.”