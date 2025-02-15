Dodds, who was replaced at half time during Tuesday night's clash with Tamworth, has been ruled out ahead of this weekend's visit of Maidenhead after picking up an injury in training. Picture by Frank Reid.

The 24-year-old, who was substituted at half time after enduring a difficult night against Tamworth in midweek, is understood to have sustained an injury in training.

Jack Hunter, who produced a confident and composed performance after replacing Dodds at the break on Tuesday night, has been restored to the side in his place. David Ferguson, another who was unfortunate to miss out in midweek, is back in place of the injured Tom Parkes.

Elsewhere, young midfielder Jamie Miley has been handed his first Pools start, replacing the suspended Nathan Sheron.

Louis Stephenson, who returned from a loan spell at Whitby earlier this month, Greg Sloggett and Joe Aungiers are all back on the bench.