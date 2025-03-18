Hartlepool United head coach Anthony Limbrick has confirmed that defender Dan Dodds is set for a spell on the sidelines.

The former Middlesbrough and Darlington man has endured a difficult couple of years with injuries. Having made such a positive start to his Pools career, the 24-year-old suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury that kept him out for almost all of last season. After returning to action over the summer, Dodds started this season's opening day win over Yeovil but missed the next seven matches with a hamstring complaint. Since then, Dodds has been in and out of the side, serving a suspension for a red card against Eastleigh in November, missing a couple of weeks following a blow to the head and struggling to break back into the side after a difficult night against Tamworth last month.

The defender was handed his first start in almost a month when Pools travelled to Eastleigh two weeks ago but lasted just eight minutes on his return to the side, trudging off holding his hamstring after his foot appeared to slip over the top of the ball while making a challenge. While Pools do have decent cover in teenager Louis Stephenson, Dodds will be desperate to end a difficult season on a positive note. However, Limbrick confirmed he will have to be patient and that he's set for another frustrating spell on the sidelines.

"It was an awkward one really," he told BBC Radio Tees Sport.

"It wasn't just like a hamstring injury from running, it was from a challenge. I think his foot went over the ball and he sort of stretched it there. He'll probably be out for a few weeks unfortunately."