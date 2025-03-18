Hartlepool United defender Dan Dodds set for another frustrating spell on the sidelines

By Robbie Stelling
Published 18th Mar 2025, 11:00 BST
Updated 18th Mar 2025, 13:21 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Hartlepool United head coach Anthony Limbrick has confirmed that defender Dan Dodds is set for a spell on the sidelines.

The former Middlesbrough and Darlington man has endured a difficult couple of years with injuries. Having made such a positive start to his Pools career, the 24-year-old suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury that kept him out for almost all of last season. After returning to action over the summer, Dodds started this season's opening day win over Yeovil but missed the next seven matches with a hamstring complaint. Since then, Dodds has been in and out of the side, serving a suspension for a red card against Eastleigh in November, missing a couple of weeks following a blow to the head and struggling to break back into the side after a difficult night against Tamworth last month.

The defender was handed his first start in almost a month when Pools travelled to Eastleigh two weeks ago but lasted just eight minutes on his return to the side, trudging off holding his hamstring after his foot appeared to slip over the top of the ball while making a challenge. While Pools do have decent cover in teenager Louis Stephenson, Dodds will be desperate to end a difficult season on a positive note. However, Limbrick confirmed he will have to be patient and that he's set for another frustrating spell on the sidelines.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"It was an awkward one really," he told BBC Radio Tees Sport.

The defender has endured a difficult couple of years with injuries and is now set for another spell on the sidelines with a hamstring complaint. Picture by Frank Reid.placeholder image
The defender has endured a difficult couple of years with injuries and is now set for another spell on the sidelines with a hamstring complaint. Picture by Frank Reid.

"It wasn't just like a hamstring injury from running, it was from a challenge. I think his foot went over the ball and he sort of stretched it there. He'll probably be out for a few weeks unfortunately."

Your next Hartlepool United read: Pools head coach full of praise for Jamie Miley following man-of-the-match performance against Solihull

Related topics:DarlingtonMiddlesbroughEastleigh

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice