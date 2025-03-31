Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Hartlepool United defender David Ferguson admits he'd love to stay at Pools beyond this season.

Hartlepool United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things Pools Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 30-year-old, who first signed for Pools in 2020 and has gone on to make 230 appearances for the club, is one of a number of players out of contract in the summer. Given the current off-field uncertainty at the club following the resignation of chairman Raj Singh earlier this month, it seems unlikely Pools are going to be in a position to negotiate new deals until a takeover is completed.

Ferguson has been a central figure throughout one of the most turbulent periods in the club's recent history. Having signed from York in the summer of 2020, the defender featured in the National League team of the season as Pools won promotion back to League Two, making 43 appearances in an impressive debut campaign. He was a regular as Dave Challinor's side returned to the Football League and scored in the FA Cup third round against Blackpool, who Ferguson captained earlier in his career, as Pools set up a memorable trip to Premier League Crystal Palace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, there have also been some difficult times and Ferguson has been much-maligned, often unfairly, since Pools were relegated back to the National League in 2023. Following the departure of Nicky Featherstone, Ferguson was given the captaincy but seemed to struggle with the weight of the armband, forfeiting the role when Featherstone re-signed a few months later. Not helped by being asked to play in a number of different positions, Ferguson's performances seemed to suffer and he endured a difficult 2023/24 campaign.

Ferguson, who was an integral part of the side that won promotion to the Football League in 2021, has made 39 appearances for Pools this season. Picture by Frank Reid.

The defender's dip in form continued into the start of this season and he never looked comfortable under Darren Sarll, who seemed determined to limit his attacking output. However, he started to thrive again under veteran Lennie Lawrence and has continued his resurgence under Anthony Limbrick, even despite briefly losing his place to new signing Jack Robinson at the end of last month. His recent performances on the left of a central-defensive trio have been generally assured, while his experience seems to have benefitted the youthful Reyes Cleary ahead of him; following another impressive display in Saturday's win over Halifax, Limbrick suggested the more central role might now be Ferguson's best position.

Although it's not quite clear who at this stage will be making the decision on Ferguson's future, it's apparent that the club do have a big call to make. Together with Featherstone and Joe Grey, Ferguson is one of just three players remaining from the 2021 promotion-winning campaign. While his recent performances might not have been quite as dynamic as when he first signed for the club, he possesses impressive experience, is almost always available, rarely lets his side down and seems to genuinely love representing Pools. It would surely be a surprise were he not to be offered a new contract at the end of the campaign.

"I'm not really thinking beyond the season, I'm just taking each game as it comes," he told BBC Radio Tees Sport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I don't know what's happening. Everyone knows that I love playing for the club. It's one of them, I'll just do my talking on the pitch. I'd love to stay, however I don't know, I haven't been spoken to in that sense. We'll see when it comes to it. The next few months, whatever happens, everything is in the air. I'd love to stay, but it's out of my hands.

"For the lads, especially me and Feaths, you've got to appreciate the good times when they're here. They don't come around as often as you'd like. I've been part of the sell-out crowds at home, we've experienced going to Selhurst Park. When the fans were singing at the end (against Halifax), I actually thought back to the FA Cup. We had 5,000 fans there, they were good times. I want those times back - whether I'm a part of it or a fan, I want all the best for the club. I love being here. We'll see what happens."