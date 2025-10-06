Hartlepool United defender extends loan at National League North side

Hartlepool United defender Louis Stephenson has had his loan at National League North side Buxton extended by another month.

Stephenson has endured a rollercoaster few years since making his senior Pools debut during an FA Cup win over Harrogate in November 2022. A popular figure with Pools fans thanks to his full-blooded approach, determination and commitment, Stephenson has found himself in and out of the side under various different managers in recent seasons, making 22 starts and 15 substitute appearances. Last season was full of challenges for the youngster, who started the campaign in the team under Darren Sarll but lost his place following a difficult afternoon during a draw with Wealdstone that saw him taken off at half time. Having featured from the bench against Braintree on August 31, Stephenson would not make another senior appearance until the middle of February, spending time out on loan at Blyth Spartans and Whitby Town. Although the young defender never featured under veteran manager Lennie Lawrence, he was brought back into the fold by head coach Anthony Limbrick, who had spent time working in the academies of Southampton and West Ham, following Lawrence's sudden decision to step down in his stead. Stephenson was introduced from the bench against Maidenhead in February, six-and-a-half months since his last senior appearance, but was disconsolate after missing a gilt-edged chance to win his side the game in added time. Nonetheless, Limbrick kept faith with the full-back, handing him a start against Altrincham three days later, and he was a regular fixture in the side until the end of the campaign. As well as some impressive performances, he endured a handful of challenging afternoons, not least when he was needlessly sent off against Dagenham and Redbridge or when he was given the runaround during a humbling defeat at Rochdale.