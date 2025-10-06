Hartlepool United defender extends loan at National League North side
The 19-year-old defender, a hugely popular figure at Victoria Park, first signed for the Bucks at the beginning of September having failed to break into the Pools squad under new manager Simon Grayson. In his first month in Derbyshire, the energetic right-back featured three times, making his debut in a narrow defeat to Scarborough Athletic before playing the full 90 minutes in a win over struggling Oxford City. Stephenson further endeared himself to Pools fans at the weekend, coming on as a second half substitute as Buxton beat arch-rivals Darlington 1-0, leaving the Quakers just a point above the National League North relegation zone.
Stephenson has endured a rollercoaster few years since making his senior Pools debut during an FA Cup win over Harrogate in November 2022. A popular figure with Pools fans thanks to his full-blooded approach, determination and commitment, Stephenson has found himself in and out of the side under various different managers in recent seasons, making 22 starts and 15 substitute appearances. Last season was full of challenges for the youngster, who started the campaign in the team under Darren Sarll but lost his place following a difficult afternoon during a draw with Wealdstone that saw him taken off at half time. Having featured from the bench against Braintree on August 31, Stephenson would not make another senior appearance until the middle of February, spending time out on loan at Blyth Spartans and Whitby Town. Although the young defender never featured under veteran manager Lennie Lawrence, he was brought back into the fold by head coach Anthony Limbrick, who had spent time working in the academies of Southampton and West Ham, following Lawrence's sudden decision to step down in his stead. Stephenson was introduced from the bench against Maidenhead in February, six-and-a-half months since his last senior appearance, but was disconsolate after missing a gilt-edged chance to win his side the game in added time. Nonetheless, Limbrick kept faith with the full-back, handing him a start against Altrincham three days later, and he was a regular fixture in the side until the end of the campaign. As well as some impressive performances, he endured a handful of challenging afternoons, not least when he was needlessly sent off against Dagenham and Redbridge or when he was given the runaround during a humbling defeat at Rochdale.
Despite a mixed end to the campaign, Stephenson must have been hoping to impress manager Simon Grayson over the summer as he looked to force his way into the new man's plans. Although he featured regularly in pre-season, Stephenson was not included in the matchday squad for the first game of the new campaign, a long trip to Yeovil which ended goalless, and is still to make a senior appearance this term. The teenager is now set to continue his development at Buxton, where he is a teammate of former Pools defender Kieran Burton, as he looks to force his way back into the first team reckoning.
