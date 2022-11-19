Tumilty was the unlikely saviour for Hartlepool in midweek when sliding in to score his first goal for the club to force extra-time against Solihull Moors in the FA Cup first round replay which they would then go on to win on penalties.

Tumilty has been the go-to man when it comes to Keith Curle switching up his systems in recent weeks thanks to the number of injuries within the squad with the 25-year-old even asked to operate as a third centre-back in midweek.

Tumilty enjoyed, arguably, his strongest display in last week’s narrow defeat at Stevenage, a game where Hartlepool performed admirably for large periods only to come away empty handed.

Reghan Tumilty scored his first Hartlepool United goal in the FA Cup. (Credit: Michael Driver | MI News)

And ahead of another tricky away trip to Barrow this afternoon, Tumilty concedes Pools need to start turning some of their performances into wins.

“A couple of wins gets you right up there but it’s easy saying that. We’ve got to go and do it,” he told The Mail.

“It’s on us. We need to go and do it as players. But two wins gets you up there and that will do the world of good for everyone’s confidence.”

Tumilty added: “We’ve got to get into winning ways as fast as possible to get us up that table. There’s no better time than Saturday to try and get that done.

“First and foremost we need to get a good performance and see what happens off the back of that.

“We’ve only lost some of these games by a single goal. If we can put in a performance like at Stevenage [we’ll give ourselves a chance].

“We could have been 2-0 up in that game, but we can’t keep saying could have, would have, should have, we need to start converting these into goals and start winning games as soon as possible.”

