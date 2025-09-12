The 24-year-old, who returned to the side during last week's defeat to Forest Green Rovers after recovering from a hamstring injury, is determined to help Pools bounce back when they host Brackley Town on Saturday. Picture by Adam Cook/The Corner Photography.

Hartlepool United defender Jay Benn is targeting three points ahead of Saturday's game against Brackley Town.

Benn was back in the Pools side for the first time since August 19 after recovering from a hamstring injury but was unable to prevent them falling to a narrow defeat against league leaders Forest Green Rovers last time out. While there was no disgrace in defeat against a Forest Green side who are unbeaten in their first eight games and there were positives to take from the performance at The New Lawn, Pools are now without a win in their last four and goals are proving difficult to come by. Although there is still plenty of positivity at Victoria Park following a strong start to the season that sees Grayson's side sitting in the play-off places, Pools fans know all too well how quickly things can change. Indeed, Pools were top of the National League at the end of August in the 2023/24 campaign, only for a bad run of results to see them plummet down the table and into a relegation battle by October. Likewise, Pools made a strong start to last season under Darren Sarll but a lack of goals soon saw them lose their way; in fact, a 1-0 defeat to Forest Green in September seemed to spell the beginning of the end for Sarll after a controversial post-match interview.

Despite some bad omens, even the most sceptical of supporters would struggle to dispute the fact that Pools look much stronger this season. For the most part, Pools have been rock solid at the back and Grayson's side have kept five clean sheets in eight matches. It is at the other end where there are still one of two concerns, with Pools only managing nine goals in their opening eight games and drawing a blank in two of their last three outings. While Alex Reid, who scored an impressive 17 times in 32 games for a struggling Wealdstone side last term, has made a reasonable start and is the club's leading scorer with three goals so far this season, fellow new arrival Danny Johnson has failed to open his account and lost his place in the team last week. There's a lot of pressure on the Pools front line to replace the goals lost by the departing Mani Dieseruve, who scored 43 goals in 89 matches during a prolific spell at Victoria Park and has already struck seven times in seven appearances after sealing a move to well-fancied Rochdale over the summer. Pools simply have to find a formula to get their attackers firing - and Grayson suggested his side could look to welcome new additions over the coming weeks.

For their part, Brackley have enjoyed a decent start to life in the fifth tier after being crowned National League North champions last term. Gavin Cowan's side enjoyed a memorable campaign last season and knocked Pools out of the FA Cup at the fourth qualifying round stage, the final game of the aforementioned Darren Sarll's tumultuous tenure. Although the Saints are without a win in their last four, the Northamptonshire side have only lost twice this season, and one of those was a narrow defeat to promotion contenders Carlisle. Pools will have to be at their absolute best if they're to bounce back following last Saturday's disappointing defeat at the leaders.

"We've got to get three points, that's it," Benn told the official Pools club website.

"We have a performance against Forest Green to build on and we can go in still full of confidence despite losing. We've got things to learn from and work on, so we'll get back into the training ground and build on that."