Hartlepool United defender Kieran Burton joins National League North side Chester on loan
Hartlepool United defender Kieran Burton has signed on loan for National League North side Chester until the end of the season.
The left-sided stopper, who became the club's first signing of the summer back in August after a successful spell with Scarborough Athletic, has played six times for Pools this term and enjoyed an impressive loan spell with Darlington.
Twenty-year-old Burton joins a Chester side who currently sit fourth in the National League North and are looking to secure a play-off place.
Hartlepool United said in a club statement: “We wish Kieran the best of luck for his loan spell.”